Putting in Pink: Biediger Leads HP Girls

Highland Park senior Sophie Biediger placed sixth among more than 100 golfers at the Swing for a Cure tournament on Oct. 2 at Brackenridge Park Golf Course in San Antonio.

The Lady Scots were 10th in the team standings over two days, and second among Class 5A schools. On the final day, HP’s score of 295 was the fourth best among all teams.

HP’s next tournament is slated for Oct. 20 at Sherrill Park in Richardson. That will be followed in November by two-day events in Georgetown and Texarkana.