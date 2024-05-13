Dallas Lutheran School Names Betsy Graham New Head

Dallas Lutheran School has announced Betsy Graham as its new head of school.

Graham comes from Prince of Peace Christian School in Carrollton, where she has worked for 22 years and most recently served as principal of the kindergarten through eighth-grade school.

She plans to use a detailed and innovative approach to the development of Dallas Lutheran School’s people, programs, and places.

“What stands out to me about Dallas Lutheran is what I thought was a catchphrase, turned out to be completely legitimate — Lion’s Pride,” Graham said. “Everyone absolutely loves this school, and I am thrilled to join a dedicated team that is embracing the heritage of nearly 50 years of ministry, building on the past to create a great future that will impact eternity.”

Graham holds a Master of Education degree from the University of North Texas and has led up to 450 students and more than 45 staff members at a time at Prince of Peace. She was recently nominated by the school’s staff to receive the Texas District Educator of the Year Award.

“She has all of the qualities we wanted in a new leader for our school,” said Mark Couser, Dallas Lutheran School board member and head of the Call Committee. “We have been so impressed with Betsy from the first time we spoke with her and all throughout the process of getting to know her as a strong leader.”

Graham says her first goal is to rebuild the admission pipeline through innovative scholarship offerings and new academic rigor including STEM and AP classes at nearby Dallas College in Richardson.

“We are truly blessed to have an incredible staff of loving and nurturing teachers who truly care for and invest in our student/staff relationships,” Graham said. “We have a dialed-in and supportive parent-teacher organization that invests in our school annually.”

Dallas Lutheran School suffered damage to its classrooms and administrative buildings during the October 2019 tornado. Since then, the school has been serving students in portable buildings as they have undergone a capital campaign to raise money to rebuild.

“Working with our board, I am confident that together, we will get through this situation and look forward to breaking ground on our new building in the coming year,” Graham said.

