Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Super Duper Cookie Co.
6401 Hillcrest Ave., Suite 102
The new spot serves fresh-baked cookies and cookie cakes and provides wage-earning jobs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Preston Playhouse
13130 Preston Road
The family-friendly pop-up facility features nine indoor pickleball courts, two indoor padel courts, and a heated indoor swimming pool. There are also arcade games and dedicated lounge and bar spaces.
Jack & Harry’s
6844 Snider Plaza
The New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar pairs Southern charm with French-infused recipes, coastal favorites, and a wine and cocktail program.
Tommy’s Girl
6111 Greenville Ave.
The first-of-its-kind boutique combines hair enhancements, fashion, and couture.
MOVED
NorthPark Center
Multiple Locations
• T-Mobile has a new home on level two near Macy’s.
• LensCrafters’ new location is next door to T-Mobile.
CLOSED
Douglas Bar and Grill
Snider Plaza
The restaurant serving barbecue staples and prime steaks with a mix of southern favorites closed March 30.
Outdoor Voices
NorthPark Center
The Austin-based athleisure brand closed its stores and now operates online only.
Yonkers Pizza Co.
The Plaza at Preston Center
The New York-style pizza restaurant has permanently closed.
— Compiled by Maria Lawson