Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Super Duper Cookie Co.

6401 Hillcrest Ave., Suite 102

The new spot serves fresh-baked cookies and cookie cakes and provides wage-earning jobs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Preston Playhouse

13130 Preston Road

The family-friendly pop-up facility features nine indoor pickleball courts, two indoor padel courts, and a heated indoor swimming pool. There are also arcade games and dedicated lounge and bar spaces.

Jack & Harry’s

6844 Snider Plaza

The New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar pairs Southern charm with French-infused recipes, coastal favorites, and a wine and cocktail program.

Tommy’s Girl

6111 Greenville Ave.

The first-of-its-kind boutique combines hair enhancements, fashion, and couture.

MOVED

NorthPark Center

Multiple Locations

• T-Mobile has a new home on level two near Macy’s.

• LensCrafters’ new location is next door to T-Mobile.

CLOSED

Douglas Bar and Grill

Snider Plaza

The restaurant serving barbecue staples and prime steaks with a mix of southern favorites closed March 30.

Outdoor Voices

NorthPark Center

The Austin-based athleisure brand closed its stores and now operates online only.

Yonkers Pizza Co.

The Plaza at Preston Center

The New York-style pizza restaurant has permanently closed.

— Compiled by Maria Lawson