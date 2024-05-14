Tuesday, May 14, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Super Duper Cookie Co. (PHOTO: Maria Lawson)
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Comings and Goings

Maria Lawson 0 Comments , , ,

NOW OPEN

Super Duper Cookie Co. 

6401 Hillcrest Ave., Suite 102

The new spot serves fresh-baked cookies and cookie cakes and provides wage-earning jobs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

Preston Playhouse

13130 Preston Road

The family-friendly pop-up facility features nine indoor pickleball courts, two indoor padel courts, and a heated indoor swimming pool. There are also arcade games and dedicated lounge and bar spaces.

Jack & Harry’s

6844 Snider Plaza

The New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar pairs Southern charm with French-infused recipes, coastal favorites, and a wine and cocktail program.

Tommy’s Girl 

6111 Greenville Ave.

The first-of-its-kind boutique combines hair enhancements, fashion, and couture. 

MOVED

NorthPark Center

Multiple Locations

• T-Mobile has a new home on level two near Macy’s.

• LensCrafters’ new location is next door to T-Mobile.

CLOSED

Douglas Bar and Grill

Snider Plaza

The restaurant serving barbecue staples and prime steaks with a mix of southern favorites closed March 30.

Outdoor Voices

NorthPark Center

The Austin-based athleisure brand closed its stores and now operates online only.

Yonkers Pizza Co.

The Plaza at Preston Center

The New York-style pizza restaurant has permanently closed.

— Compiled by Maria Lawson

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Church, Government Leaders to Talk Ebola

Todd Jorgenson 1

Hyer Fourth Graders Honored with Clap Out

Claire Kelley 0

Race For The Cure, Meet Race For The Chocolate

Karley Kiker 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.