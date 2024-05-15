Lyric Stage Uses Exclusively Local Talent

Preston Hollow’s Catherine Cox produces musical theater nonprofit

Each Lyric Stage show uses exclusively local talent, including actors, directors, musicians, and choreographers.

“There is so much talent just here in our area, and we have kids from TCU and SMU that are in our shows then go on to be a Broadway star, so it’s kind of cool that we really hone in on the people and the talent here,” Catherine Cox said.

Cox, a Preston Hollow resident, is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s producer.

“We are just looking for ways to evolve and grow in the ever-changing landscape of the arts, and we’re dedicated to musical theater,” she said.

Each show uses music from a live orchestra, and recent venues have included the Moody Performance Hall, Majestic Theater, and the black box theater at Lyric Stage’s new headquarters in the Design District.

“I love black box theater because you see the audience,” Cox said. “You’re right there.”

The new rehearsal and performance space, gifted by an anonymous donor, has given Lyric Stage a permanent space to practice and office staff. The nonprofit can also now operate on its own schedule as it’s no longer dependent on availability of rented spaces.

“It’s given us the grace and the space to produce the shows that we do,” Cox said. “(It) gives the actors much more comfort and the directors and choreographers much more space that they can actually just live in.”

Steven Jones started Lyric Stage in 1983 in Irving with the mission of developing and preserving the art of the musical. After being a longtime actress with the company, Cox took over as producer in 2019.

“When Steven Jones approached me to move from an actress to a producing standpoint, I was just really honored,” Cox said. “I felt really proud because there’s so much talent here in the DFW area, (and) I thought it was a really wonderful company to be a part of.”

Having experienced performing on and off Broadway, Cox aims to continue producing musical theater for people to “step outside of life and be entertained.”

“What we aim always to do is just to entertain you and take you away from everyday stuff and just give you a glimpse of joy, happiness, comedy, maybe tragedy sometimes,” she said. “Lyric, we just want to continue to produce and have everybody sit in that seat and be transformed for two and a half hours.”

Lyric Stage recently announced its 2024-2025 schedule, when it’ll perform Forever Plaid – Plaid Tidings, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Jekyll & Hyde, and Guys & Dolls.