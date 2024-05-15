Wednesday, May 15, 2024

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 6-11

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT-SO-SNEAKY SHOPLIFTER

A shoplifter was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 6:32 p.m. May 8.

6 Monday

Caught around 5:06 a.m.: a public drunk in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A burglar entered a home around 11:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of Edgemere Road.

A burglar stole a woman’s vehicle and other property from a home in the 4400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A man’s truck was stolen from the Inwood National Bank parking lot at an unprovided time.

A burglar entered a woman’s SUV, without damage, and stole property at an unprovided time at Primrose School of Park Cities.

A thief stole from a woman at a retail store at the Market at Preston Forest at an unprovided time.

7 Tuesday

Found property was reported around 11:01 a.m. at 8 Ryddington Place.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A woman’s vehicle was stolen around 7:30 p.m. from Shell in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from Preston Forest Shopping Center.

8 Wednesday

Someone evaded NorthPark Center in a vehicle around 4:21 p.m.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time in the 6500 block of Dykes Way.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store.

9 Thursday

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole property around 2:20 p.m. in the Preston Center parking lot. 

An aggressor verbally threatened physical contact with a man around 3:13 p.m. at Central Market in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a Preston Forest Village retail store at an unprovided time.

A stalker placed an AirTag on a woman’s car at an unprovided time at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

10 Friday

A woman reported around 3:32 p.m. being assaulted by two men at Inwood Tavern.

11 Saturday 

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle at an unprovided time in the 7100 block of Eudora Drive.

Stolen around 11:49 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

