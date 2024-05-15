Wednesday, May 15, 2024

TravisMathew is located on level one near Macy's. PHOTO: Maria Lawson
TravisMathew Opens at NorthPark Center

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

TravisMathew’s 48th brick-and-mortar retail store is now open at NorthPark Center.

The new location has more than 4,478 square feet of retail space and features a high-end shopping experience with an assortment of new products and bestsellers.

“NorthPark Center is an incredible shopping destination, and we couldn’t be more pleased to open our latest location there,” TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis said. “Not only do we love the state of Texas, but we feel that we are in such great company alongside the incredible brands, museum-quality works of art, and top-rated dining experiences that NorthPark provides.”

The men’s and women’s lifestyle and performance apparel brand started in 2008 and has southern California roots.

