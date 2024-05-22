Family Place Announces 2024 Partners Card Chairs

The Family Place has announced Elizabeth Ward Creel and Dr. Tiffany Moon as co-chairs of the 32nd-annual Partners Card.

The shopping event will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

“We are honored to welcome these two exceptional leaders to spearhead this year’s Partners Card fundraiser,” The Family Place interim CEO Tiffany McDaniel said. “Together, they bring a winning combination of leadership, innovation, and philanthropy, which perfectly aligns with our mission to support survivors of domestic violence.”

“Their dedication to those we serve not only underscores their commitment to our cause but also promises a significant impact on our efforts to raise critical funds for those in need,” she continued.

Moon is a board-certified anesthesiologist, entrepreneur, and mother of twins.

“Since joining the board in 2020, I’ve witnessed The Family Place’s steadfast commitment to helping those affected by domestic violence,” Moon said. “Chairing Partners Card holds immense significance to me as it enables me to play a pivotal role in raising crucial funds, which empowers survivors to reclaim their lives with dignity and security.”

Entrepreneur and retail professional Creel is behind online designer contemporary women’s boutique and styling business Elizabeth W. She looks forward to combining her experience and philanthropic experience with the Junior League of Dallas, Cattle Baron’s Ball, and The Family Place on the board.

“Leading with passion and purpose has always been at the core of what I do, and supporting survivors of domestic violence by providing housing and additional resources is a mission that I am deeply passionate about,” Creel said. “The Family Place, renowned for its comprehensive support and preventative measures, is best in class.”

Partners Card supports The Family Place’s critical services to survivors of domestic violence. One $75 card purchase provides a night of shelter for women, men, and children in need.

Last year’s Partners Card raised more than $1.37 million, which equates to 18,275 nights of shelter and safety for survivors of domestic violence.