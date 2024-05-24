Early Voting Going on Now for May 28 Primary Runoff Election

May 24 is the last day to vote early in the May 28 primary runoff election, and voters who come out to the polls will make their voices heard.

According to unofficial tallies, just 1,971 Dallas County voters turned out in person or by mail in the first three days of early voting in the Republican primary runoff, and 10,076 people cast their votes in the Democratic race. That’s out of 1,430,965 registered voters countywide.

Turnout at the University Park United Methodist Church polling location has been typical of lower-profile runoff elections, said the location’s co-election judge for early voting Jeannee O’Neill.

O’Neill said at about 11:30 a.m. on May 23 that just 39 residents had cast their votes so far that day.

A runoff is held when no single candidate in the primary election receives more than 50% of the vote. The winner of May’s primary runoff will appear on the ballot for their party in the November general election.

Here’s who voters in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow can expect to see on their ballots:

Democrats: Dallas County Sheriff incumbent Marian Brown faces former Sheriff Lupe Valdez.

Republicans: In the State Board of Education District 12 race, realtor Jamie Kohlmann takes on incumbent Pam Little.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for early voting through Friday, May 24, and for voting on May 28, which is election day. Click HERE to access a list of polling locations.