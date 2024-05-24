Saturday, May 25, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Sarah Hodges
News Park Cities 

Park Cities Holiday Closures

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

HIGHLAND PARK

Highland Park Town Hall offices, library, and municipal court will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 27.

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety will still be operational. For non-emergency assistance on May 27, residents are urged to call 214-521-5000. In event of emergency, call 911.

Trash pickup will be delayed one day for Monday and Tuesday collections, and Wednesday through Friday will have a regular collection schedule.

UNIVERSITY PARK

University Park City Hall and Peek Service Center closed early on Friday, May 24, and will be closed on Monday, May 27, for the Memorial Day holiday. The University Park Public Library will be closed on Saturday, May 25, as well as its regularly scheduled closure days of Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27.

Trash collection modifications can be viewed on the city’s website

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 12-18

Sarah Hodges 0

Park Cities Offices Open on Presidents’ Day

Sarah Hodges 0

New Orleans Inspired Restaurant to Open in Snider Plaza

Sarah Hodges 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.