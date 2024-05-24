Park Cities Holiday Closures

HIGHLAND PARK

Highland Park Town Hall offices, library, and municipal court will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 27.

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety will still be operational. For non-emergency assistance on May 27, residents are urged to call 214-521-5000. In event of emergency, call 911.

Trash pickup will be delayed one day for Monday and Tuesday collections, and Wednesday through Friday will have a regular collection schedule.

UNIVERSITY PARK

University Park City Hall and Peek Service Center closed early on Friday, May 24, and will be closed on Monday, May 27, for the Memorial Day holiday. The University Park Public Library will be closed on Saturday, May 25, as well as its regularly scheduled closure days of Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27.

Trash collection modifications can be viewed on the city’s website.