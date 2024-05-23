Thursday, May 23, 2024

Seay Tennis Center to Offer Summer Programs

Young tennis players can have a smashing good time at HPISD’s Seay Tennis Center this summer.

The Tennis Future! Tennis & Swim Camp for children between the ages of five and 10 aims to create excitement about tennis and a desire to make the sport a lifelong activity. No prior tennis experience is necessary to sign up.

Tennis and Swim camp will be offered weekly from 8:30 a.m. to noon between May 28 and Aug. 9. Campers will start the day with tennis drills and games from 8:30 to 10 a.m., before changing into swim clothes and heading to the high school’s natatorium.

The Seay Tennis Center is also offering Tennis Academy classes for beginner/intermediate, orange ball, green ball, tournament and elite training. 

Proceeds from the Seay Tennis Center benefit HPISD. Visit the tennis center’s website for more information or to download a registration form.

