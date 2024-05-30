Hillcrest Has a New Head Football Coach

Hillcrest High School will have a new head coach in time for football season.

A.D. Madise will be the second African American head coach in Hillcrest history.

A 17-year veteran coach, he comes from South Oak Cliff High School, where he was a two-time state champion. He’s spent a decade collectively in Dallas ISD and has helped develop athletes to play football at the collegiate level.

Madise played football at TCU, where he received team MVP honors and led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2001 and 2002. After college, he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2003 draft and played for four seasons.

In addition to a bachelor’s degree from TCU, Madise holds a Master of Education in educational leadership from the University of North Texas.