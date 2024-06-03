Out & About: Dallas 24 Hour Club ‘Fore the 24’

The first annual “Fore the 24” golf tournament fundraiser saw 88 attendees teeing off to benefit the Dallas 24 Hour Club in the sold-out event.

The tournament, which was held at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 29, was created by Dallas 24 Hour Club board member Tom White and retired Lakewood Country Club head golf professional Gilbert Freeman.

Gilbert Freeman and his wife Dr. Kim Freeman have been involved with the Dallas 24 Hour Club since the loss of two of their children to addiction.

Gilbert, who was the event chair, hosts another annual golf tournament with the Creek Tea Cup Foundation which also raises funding for the Dallas 24 Hour Club and its Resident Dental Program. Kim Freeman provides free dental care to residents along with The Grace Center.

The event marked another success for the Dallas 24 Hour Club which recently celebrated its 55th birthday and last year was named “Nonprofit of the Year.”

“Seeing the community come together for the ‘Fore The 24’ Golf Tournament has been incredibly heartwarming,” Dallas 24 Hour Club CEO Tim Grigsby said. “This event not only raises vital funds but also brings hope and support to the many individuals we serve. Every swing, every cheer, and every donation make a significant difference in the lives of those striving for a fresh start. We are deeply grateful for the generosity and commitment shown by everyone involved.”

Each year the Dallas 24 Hour Club helps more than 600 people “get off the streets, find employment, reconnect with their families, learn to live independently, and most importantly, recover from drugs and alcohol.”

The tournament offered prizes in various categories, including “top three teams, shootout, hole in one, longest drive, closest to the pin, and quick putt contest.”

The overall winning team was made up of Matt Malouf, Mike Popejoy, Ted Case, and Bill Dunlap. Tim Leonhard, Brett Walker, Travis Wadkins, and Norm Bagwell were the winners of the shootout competition.

Veritex Community Bank was the Title Sponsor for the event. Susie and Mike Barnett were Honorary Chairs with Benchmark Bank & Title, the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

The event also offered a variety of raffle prizes.