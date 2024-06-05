Lake Forest Home Features Lengthy Amenities List

Nestled amidst the lush landscape of the Lake Forest gated community lies 7040 Hill Forest Drive (7040hillforest.ebby.com), a stately French traditional home. The 6-bedroom, 7-bath residence with elevator is listed for $4,300,000 by Margot Tschantz and backs to a creek and greenspace.

During a 2022 renovation, hardwood flooring and carpet were replaced and the interior painted. Light-filled spacious rooms offer incredible views of the back patio area and bountiful gardens, and outstanding custom finishes are evident throughout.

Examples of exquisite amenities throughout the 10,000+ square foot home include: a carved staircase in the inviting entry hall; a service pantry and wet bar adjacent to the spacious dining room; a coffered ceiling and fireplace in the distinguished library; and a Juliet balcony overlooking the great room with beamed ceiling, ample shelves and storage.

Enjoy scenic views from the ornate hallway as you pass the impressive office to the primary suite, where you’ll find a sitting area with fireplace. The luxurious primary bath features dual sinks and water closet, triple walk-in closet, sauna, adjoining exercise room.

The open island kitchen, fully equipped theater room and finished basement with another ensuite bedroom, are also noteworthy.

To schedule a showing, contact Margot Tschantz at 972-743-2891 or [email protected].