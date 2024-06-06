HP Closes Section of Drexel Drive to Speed Storm Cleanup

The Town of Highland Park has closed a section of Drexel Drive between Highland Drive and Lexington Avenue to expedite cleanup of tree and brush debris caused by the May 28 storm.

The town has placed dumpsters in this section of roadway, which was selected because closing it does not interfere with access or traffic, DPS public information officer Lance Koppa said.

The dumpsters are for storm debris only. The town will send an update once the roadway reopens.