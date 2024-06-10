Tuesday, June 11, 2024

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports June 3-9

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FOOD FIGHT

Reported around 9:05 a.m. June 6: Two vehicles on Normandy Avenue had food thrown on them overnight — flour and egg on the front of a 2022 Alfa Romeo STE and egg on the right side and front of a 2024 Lexus RX3.

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

Stolen around 6:47 a.m.: a man’s 2017 silver GMC Denali from in front of a home on Hanover Avenue.

4 Tuesday

Around 8:38 p.m., a reportedly homeless person with long toenails entered Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburger without shoes and shattered the glass door when asked to leave. No video of the incident is available.

5 Wednesday

An 18-year-old woman was injured by aggravated assault around 11:43 a.m. in the parking lot of Highland Park Middle School.

How easy was it for a burglar to steal a woman’s tote bag, laptop, wallet, credit and debit cards, driver’s license, cash, and makeup bag from her car parked on Northwest Parkway around 4:29 p.m.? The vehicle was left unlocked.

A “suspicious person” was arrested on Normandy Avenue for multiple active warrants around 9:24 p.m.

6 Thursday

Stolen from a woman’s home on Dyer Street before 2:21 p.m.: a collectible firearm, collector’s knife, passport, and checkbook.

A woman was arrested for risk of harm at The Plaza at Preston Center around 9:33 p.m.

7 Friday

Around 1 a.m., a University Park woman was arrested on a warrant in the 4400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Reported around 8:54 a.m.: A woman’s 2021 gray Dodge 1500 TRX was stolen from Colgate Avenue.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A license plate looter took the tag off of a man’s car parked in the 3000 block of Stanford Avenue before 2:40 p.m.

A burglar stole cash from an unlocked vehicle before 3:06 p.m. in the 4300 block of Windsor Parkway.

Reported around 4:01 p.m.: A forger stole money from the bank account of a man on Haynie Avenue.

9 Sunday

Caught around 12:52 a.m.: a drunk driver on Hillcrest Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Reported around 3:44 a.m.: A Freshpoint delivery driver’s truck caught onto a tree’s string lights, breaking off a branch and damaging the lights, when dropping off goods to Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village.

Around 2:41 p.m., a man reported that a burglar damaged his company trailer door and stole a chainsaw, two saws, a grinder, and two drills, collectively worth about $3,825. The construction site, located in the 3400 block of Lindenwood Avenue, was gated and locked at the time of the offense.

A burglar stole a woman’s Cartier bracelet from her apartment in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue at an unprovided time. The woman reported that property maintenance entered her apartment to fix a dryer while she was away.

4 Tuesday

A burglar stole two purses belonging to a pair of sisters that contained multiple credit cards, a debit card, $45 cash, and a passport before 5:17 p.m. from a car parked in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue. One of the purses was an unknown brand and the other was Melie Bianco, valued at $200.

6 Thursday

A 19-year-old was arrested for a Class A warrant, a Class B warrant, and unlicensed carry of a weapon at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Granada Avenue.

Around 4:05 a.m., a 17-year-old was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Granada Avenue.

Reported around 2:17 p.m.: A burglar stole a woman’s Dior bag, Dell laptop, Prada sunglasses, leather pouch, and vitamin syringes, collectively worth about $2,655, from her car parked at The Shops of Highland Park.

7 Friday

A public drunk was arrested around 5:38 a.m. at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road.

8 Saturday

A 26-year-old drunk driver was caught with an open alcohol container around 2:11 a.m. in the 5500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

PHOTO: Unsplash

9 Sunday

A fraudster scammed a woman in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue around 5:20 p.m. by asking her for $400 in exchange for four tickets to an upcoming Noah Kahan concert but never sending the tickets.

