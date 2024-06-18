Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Hudson House
Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Rookstool Salon

4415 W. Lovers Lane

The sophisticated and elegant Bluffview salon by Dallas hairstylist Chad Rookstool had a soft opening January before its grand opening on April 11. Architecture firm DLR Group designed the salon space in The Bellomy Group office building. 

Hudson House

Preston Forest Village

The eighth location — sixth in Dallas-Fort Worth — of this East Coast-inspired concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group opened on April 22. The brand is known for its cheeseburger, East Coast oysters, and “World’s Coldest Martini.”

COMING

Texas Ballet Theater

Preston Center

The new dance school location will open this fall at 6118 Luther Lane. Like TBT’s other dance schools in Fort Worth and Richardson, the Dallas-Preston Center location will offer classes ranging from beginner ballet to elite professional training. TBT’s curriculum is designed to nurture aspiring artists by strengthening their technical dancing skills, creating a lifelong appreciation for ballet and helping develop critical life skills such as confidence, discipline and creativity.

American National 

Bank & Trust

5310 Forest Lane

Management for the Wichita Falls-headquartered independently owned financial institution expects this new branch to open around June 1, 2025. Construction on the location broke ground on April 25. 

“This facility represents our dedication to providing financial services while fostering economic growth in the communities we serve,” Dallas market president Richard Dopson said. 

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

