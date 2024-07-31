Oscar de la Renta to Open Its Only Texas Residency at Highland Park Village

The Lone Star State now has a lone Oscar de la Renta store — and it’s right here in Dallas. The brand’s only standalone retail residency in Texas will open as a pop-up location at Highland Park Village in the fall.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Oscar de la Renta to Highland Park Village this fall,” said Stephen Summers of Highland Park Village. “This esteemed, quintessential brand is the perfect fit for our customer, a fashion House that sets the standard for elegant and elevated dressing. Oscar de la Renta is a great addition to the collection of world-class brands we have at the Village.”

The store will feature a curated collection of ready-to-wear styles and accessories, including a full assortment of Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2024 Collection. Dallas brides can also expect a bridal trunk show in November featuring the Fall 2025 Bridal Collection.

“Having admired the unique shopping destination at Highland Park Village for many years, we eagerly anticipate the opening of our pop-up — and hope this marks the beginning of a long relationship with the Highland Park Village community,” said Alex Bolen, CEO of Oscar de la Renta.

The announcement comes shortly after Highland Park Village announced the additions of American luxury fashion line KHAITE and French luxury fashion brand Chloé, which are also slated to open fall 2024.