Gierkey, Eagles to Flash Offensive Firepower

Episcopal School of Dallas seems to keep reloading on offense. This year, the Eagles hope nine returning starters can keep them in contention for an SPC title.

Leading the charge will be quarterback Jake Gierkey, who threw for more than 2,400 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for a unit that scored an average of 42.4 points in its five wins.

“He did a good job in his junior year,” said ESD head coach Richard Williams. “It was very clear this spring the comfort level that he has with the offense and the respect of the players.”

His two biggest targets are literally big — receiver Dario Benaglia is 6-foot-5, while tight end Hutch Chipman is 6-foot-4. They combined for 14 scores a year ago.

Others to watch include receivers Siler Cooke and Josh Logan, plus sophomore running back Hudsen Young. The entire offensive line is coming back, too, anchored by Landen Capetillo, Owen Bellson, and Brett Dopona.

“Offensively I feel we’re going to be strong,” Williams said. “We’ve got some explosive pieces. It should be a fun season when we’ve got the ball in our hands.”

Williams admits graduation has left holes on defense, meaning it will be critical for the offense to score points or prolong possessions while newcomers gain experience. Many offensive starters will also have roles on defense.

ESD hopes to compete more favorably with the Houston powerhouses in the conference’s large-school division after the Eagles went 0-3 against Episcopal, St. John’s, and Kinkaid a year ago.