Preston Royal Book Club Kicks Off in September

A Book Discussion Club sponsored by the Preston Royal branch of the Dallas Public Library in association with the Hillcrest Forest Neighborhood Association will meet monthly beginning in September at 6:30 p.m. in the Preston Royal Library Auditorium, 5626 Royal Lane.

Everyone is welcome to join to discuss the books the members have chosen to read on the fourth Wednesday of each month except November and December.**

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.: I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives by Caitlin Alifirenka and Martin Ganda with Liz Welch

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.: Interior Chinatown by Charles Wu

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m.:** The Diving Bell and the Butterfly by Jean-Dominique Bauby

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m.:** Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m.: The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m.: Beyond That, the Sea by Laura Spence-Ash

Wednesday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.: Letters from Jenny* by Gordon W. Allport

*The Dallas Public Library does not own a copy of this book by this author. Other libraries in the area do have copies.

Wednesday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.: The Women by Kristin Hannah

Please see a librarian to reserve a book to read in preparation for the discussion. If you have questions, please contact the Preston Royal Library at 214-670-7128. For more information, email HillcrestForestDallas@gmail.com.

** Dates usually change in November & December to minimize interfering with holidays.