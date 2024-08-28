Give ’Till It Helps: AWARE Dallas Pitch for Your Support 

For 40-plus years, People Newspapers has supported nonprofits of interest to our readers with coverage of their work and fundraisers.

North Texas Giving Day, presented by our partner Communities Foundation of Texas, arrives on Sept. 19. It offers opportunities to support favorite causes and learn about the efforts of worthy charities.

Each day between now and Sept. 19, we will feature a quick pitch from one or two participating nonprofits on our webpage. Read on to find out why donors should give to these deserving charities this year.

Be generous!

AWARE Dallas

Focus: Alzheimer’s disease

awaredallas.org

For more than 35 years, AWARE has given hope and help to those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in Dallas and the greater North Texas area, and researchers working on its causes, treatments, and prevention.

We undertake in-depth reviews, conduct site visits, and award grants to assist nonprofit organizations and scientists whose work supports our mission.

To date, AWARE has awarded more than $14 million to worthy programs and research by those on the front lines in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Together with compassion and dedication, we can make a difference.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala