UP Residents Give Input on Survey, May Be Asked for More

Almost all University Park residents who completed a recent survey said they were satisfied with the city’s quality of life. And city council members suggested at an Aug. 20 meeting that they ask for resident input again, this time about solutions to Snider Plaza’s parking crunch.

University Park scored significantly higher than the national average in all 50 areas surveyed by the city, special projects coordinator Amanda Hartwick told the council on Aug. 20.

98% of the 361 respondents were satisfied with University Park as a place to live, and 97% were satisfied with it as a place to raise children.

The city has identified overall priorities based on city services’ satisfaction and importance ratings. Areas of focus include maintenance of city streets and public safety, Hartwick said.

Also during the meeting, the city council revisited paid parking as a potential solution to Snider Plaza’s parking issues. A task force appointed by the city council has recommended that it implement paid parking at the conclusion of the Snider Plaza Improvements Project.

“I would like somehow before we vote on this to have a meeting for the public,” Mayor Tommy Stewart said after a presentation from assistant city manager Shanna Sims-Bradish and lengthy discussion. “Really advertise it and tell them what it’s about and see if we can get some input back from the public before we vote on this.”

“I think we somehow have got to get the public involved,” added Mayor Pro Tem Mark Aldredge. “Because I don’t want to go put in paid parking over in Snider Plaza if that’s the decision and not have anybody familiar with that. I think that’s a big non-starter. I don’t know, though, whether I’m for or against paid parking. I don’t have a feel yet.”

If the city implements the task force recommendations:

University Park would charge parking fees of $3 per hour in Snider Plaza, with the first 15 minutes free. Businesses would be able to validate parking if they chose to do so. A parking management company would be hired to enforce parking requirements, and empowered to fine owners who did not pay the fee.

An advisory board of merchants, property owners and residents would monitor the parking program’s effectiveness. Revenue would be used to fund Snider Plaza improvements and pay for offsite parking for employees. In an August 2023 study of 723 employees, the city found that 232 were parking in Snider Plaza, and 192 in the surrounding neighborhood, Sims-Bradish told the council on Aug. 20.

A resident parking district would be established on some streets west of Snider Plaza, and rules would be established for Plaza deliveries.