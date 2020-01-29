Thursday, January 30, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Carter Barden and Highland Park took down Skyline during a dual meet on Jan. 25. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Sports 

HP Wrestlers Prep for District Tourney

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , ,

The postseason is approaching quickly for Highland Park wrestlers, who will head to Rockwall for a final tuneup meet on Thursday before the District 9-5A tournament on Feb. 5 in Princeton.

HP’s district opponents will include three Carrollton schools along with Princeton, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Whitehouse, Wylie East, Anna, Melissa, Pittsburg, Gunter, and Winnsboro.

Top qualifiers from the district tournament in each weight class will advance to the Class 5A Region III tournament on Feb. 14 in Pflugerville. The state tournament will be Feb. 21 in suburban Houston.

The Scots had a successful showing no their home mat at the annual HP Duals on Saturday, when they faced Skyline, Bishop Lynch, Richardson Pearce, and Lewisville.

You May Also Like

Baseball Game Moved to Monday

Chuck Cox 1

Stafford, Lions Shine on Monday Night Football

Chuck Cox 0

Stone Not Transferring to Highland Park

Chuck Cox 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *