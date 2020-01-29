HP Wrestlers Prep for District Tourney

The postseason is approaching quickly for Highland Park wrestlers, who will head to Rockwall for a final tuneup meet on Thursday before the District 9-5A tournament on Feb. 5 in Princeton.

HP’s district opponents will include three Carrollton schools along with Princeton, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Whitehouse, Wylie East, Anna, Melissa, Pittsburg, Gunter, and Winnsboro.

Top qualifiers from the district tournament in each weight class will advance to the Class 5A Region III tournament on Feb. 14 in Pflugerville. The state tournament will be Feb. 21 in suburban Houston.

The Scots had a successful showing no their home mat at the annual HP Duals on Saturday, when they faced Skyline, Bishop Lynch, Richardson Pearce, and Lewisville.