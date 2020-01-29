Things To Do

Chinese New Year Festival

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: NorthPark Center

Admission: Free

Celebrate the Year of the Rat. The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present this family event with stunning dragon and lion dances, musical and martial-arts demos, art-making, calligraphy, specialty booths, wellness activities, colorful entertainment, and cultural performances.

Groundhog Day

When: 7 to 9 a.m. Feb. 2

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Admission: General garden admission is $5 from Feb. 1 to 28.

Gather as early as 6:30 a.m. at A Tasteful Place, a garden area overlooking White Rock Lake and the Dallas skyline. Breakfast items and beverages will be for sale. After the sun rises at approximately 7:22 a.m., Kalee Dionne, WFAA meteorologist and emcee, and Ken Barth, Arboretum public events board chair, will release Arboretum Annie to see if she sees her shadow. After that, guests are welcome to take selfies with the famous groundhog, make groundhog crafts, and watch the Groundhog Day movie starring Bill Murray.

Dallas Summer Camp

& Activities Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Frontiers of Flight Museum,

6911 Lemmon Ave.

Admission: Free

Check out options for keeping children enriched, engaged, and entertained the whole summer. Meet face-to-face with more than 40+ local and out-of-state summer camps, summer activities, family exhibitors, and vendors. Miss the expo on Feb. 22? There’s another on Feb. 29 at the South Frisco Village Shopping Center, 2930 Preston Road, in Frisco.

Wheel to Survive

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Gilley’s South Side Dallas

Admission: Registration cost varies. Visit wheeltosurvive.org.

Be The Difference Foundation sponsors this uplifting, inspirational indoor cycling fundraiser to benefit programs for women currently battling ovarian cancer and to provide research dollars for a CURE. Cyclists of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Some 300 participants will ride for one or more hours during the eighth Wheel to Survive in Dallas. Previous events have combined to raise more than $2 million.