Things To Do

Courtesy Turk Studios
Courtesy Turk Studios

Chinese New Year Festival
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: NorthPark Center
Admission: Free
Celebrate the Year of the Rat. The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present this family event with stunning dragon and lion dances, musical and martial-arts demos, art-making, calligraphy, specialty booths, wellness activities, colorful entertainment, and cultural performances.

 

Courtesy Dallas Arboretum

Groundhog Day
When: 7 to 9 a.m. Feb. 2
Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Admission: General garden admission is $5 from Feb. 1 to 28.
Gather as early as 6:30 a.m. at A Tasteful Place, a garden area overlooking White Rock Lake and the Dallas skyline. Breakfast items and beverages will be for sale. After the sun rises at approximately 7:22 a.m., Kalee Dionne, WFAA meteorologist and emcee, and Ken Barth, Arboretum public events board chair, will release Arboretum Annie to see if she sees her shadow. After that, guests are welcome to take selfies with the famous groundhog, make groundhog crafts, and watch the Groundhog Day movie starring Bill Murray.

Courtesy Frontier of Flight Museum

Dallas Summer Camp
& Activities Expo
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Frontiers of Flight Museum,
6911 Lemmon Ave.
Admission: Free
Check out options for keeping children enriched, engaged, and entertained the whole summer. Meet face-to-face with more than 40+ local and out-of-state summer camps, summer activities, family exhibitors, and vendors. Miss the expo on Feb. 22? There’s another on Feb. 29 at the South Frisco Village Shopping Center, 2930 Preston Road, in Frisco.

Katie Kardell survived cancer.
Courtesy Be The Difference Foundation

Wheel to Survive
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Gilley’s South Side Dallas
Admission: Registration cost varies. Visit wheeltosurvive.org.
Be The Difference Foundation sponsors this uplifting, inspirational indoor cycling fundraiser to benefit programs for women currently battling ovarian cancer and to provide research dollars for a CURE. Cyclists of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Some 300 participants will ride for one or more hours during the eighth Wheel to Survive in Dallas. Previous events have combined to raise more than $2 million.

