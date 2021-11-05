Comings and Goings

Balenciaga

Balenciaga

NorthPark Center

Creativity, masterful cuts, and exquisite techniques make the fashion house, founded by Cristobal Balenciaga in 1917, an industry leader. The location, a Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive, is on level one between Nieman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Burberry Childrenswear

NorthPark Center

The global luxury fashion brand with a distinctive British identity combines innovation and craftsmanship in womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, and accessories. The location, another Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive, is on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Peter Millar

Highland Park Village

The North Carolina-based clothing brand specializes in luxury performance sportswear, relaxed seasonal essentials, sophisticated classics, casually refined tailored clothing, and accessories.

Diesel

NorthPark Center

Launched in 1978 by Renzo Rosso, the lifestyle brand is a global leader in denim treatments, washes, fabric innovation, and fit. The Texas exclusive location is on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Faherty

NorthPark Center

Find the family-owned clothing brand’s premium fabrics in another Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive location on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Second Chapter Bookstore

Snider Plaza

The pop-up bookstore operated by the Friends of the University Park Public Library between Short Stop and East Hampton will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays until Dec. 18.

Tonal

NorthPark Center

The Texas-exclusive at-home fitness brand brought its home gym system using advanced digital weight to continually adapt workouts to level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

UNOde50

NorthPark Center

The name of the Spanish handcrafted jewelry brand founded in Madrid in the 1990s means “one of fifty” because it originally created only 50 handmade units of each piece. All pieces are handmade in Madrid and undergo an anti-allergenic process. Find it on level one near Nordstrom.

COMING

Jo Malone London

NorthPark Center

The British brand offers bespoke fragrances, coveted candles, and bath and body care. The Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive store will open this fall on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Levi’s

NorthPark Center

The clothing company known for iconic men’s and women’s jeans, tops, trucker jackets, and accessories opens this winter on level one between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

Lip Lab

NorthPark Center

The Bite Beauty concept was conceived in 2012 to bring a sensorial lipstick manufacturing experience to the consumer. Find 30+ pigments, four flavors, four finishes, an expert to lead the way, and endless shades of red, nude, pink, and plum this fall on level one between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

Salad and Go

10002 Marsh Lane

The Arizona eatery that first opened in East Dallas on Ross Avenue this summer will open at the corner of Walnut Hill Lane and Marsh Lane, documents filed with the city of Dallas indicate. The restaurant offers salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, soups, freshly brewed teas, lemonade, and cold brew coffee.

Shake Shack

NorthPark Center

The eatery with the modern-day ‘roadside’ burger stand feel offers Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, flat-top Vienna beef dog, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, craft beer, wine, and more.