Marc Lyons, chairman of The Catholic Foundation Board of Trustees; Lois S. Cartwright, Ana Esteve Yoder and Thomas G. Yoxall, Trustees of the Catholic Foundation; Matt Kramer, president and CEO of The Catholic Foundation.
Three New Board Members Join Catholic Foundation

Dalia Faheid

Lois S. Cartwright, Ana Esteve Yoder, and Thomas G. Yoxall are now part of the Catholic Foundation’s 22-member Board of Trustees, serving a three-year term that ends in 2022.

Lois S. Cartwright is a senior vice president at Merill Lynch. Cartwright has had a 35-year career as a personal investment advisor, wealth advisor, and retirement planning counselor. She has been named one of Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors in the United States and Barron’s Top 1000 Advisors.

Ana Esteve Yoder is an attorney who also serves as a member of the Ursuline Academy Board of Trustees and Lyceum Club. She has previously been involved in the SMU Catholic Campus Ministry, National Charity League Mockingbird Chapter, Dallas Junior League, Head Start, Literacy Volunteers of America, CASA, Baylor Foundation, Cistercian Preparatory School, and Christ the King Catholic School.

Thomas G. Yoxall is a partner and vice-chair at Locke Lord, where he practices commercial and class action litigation. D Magazine has named him one of the Best Lawyers in Dallas and Best Lawyers Under 40. Yoxall is a board member at Bishop Lynch High School, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Finance Council, and Serra Club. In the past, he was a board member of St. Thomas Aquinas and Young Catholic Professionals.

“We are grateful for their commitment to our mission and look forward to the impact they will have on the Foundation and our Catholic community,” Catholic Foundation CEO and President, Matt Kramer said.

