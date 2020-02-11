House of the Month: 10754 St. Michaels Drive

Manchester Place Care Homes opened in 2009 and now operates this luxury residential care house and three other assisted living boutique homes across Dallas: 7701 Queens Ferry Lane, 1438 Tranquilla Drive, and 7109 Spring Valley Road.

Each light and bright, newly-constructed house has eight private suites with ADA-compliant en-suite bathrooms so residents may feel comfortable and safe in familiar, home-like surroundings with flat-screen, high-definition televisions. Residents get three home-cooked meals daily and customized snacks. A concierge doctor/medical director manages the staff of certified nursing assistants, who provide 24-hour care with a four-to-one resident to staff ratio. Parent company Manchester Living also operates Cambridge Caregivers, a division that provides in-home care.

(Photo courtesy manchesterliving.com)