GALLERY: CASAblanca Celebrates 2020

More than 400 of Dallas’ most glittering young people gathered at The Hall on Dragon Feb. 1 for Dallas CASA’s 5th annual casino party, CASAblanca.

The black tie event hosted by Dallas CASA’s Young Professionals group, was chaired by Bela Cooley, Elise Nichols and Megan Sterquell and presented by The Hiduke Foundation. The evening featured casino games, live music by The Special Edition Band and a room full of guests committed to fighting child abuse. Men wore tuxedos, while the women sparkled in sequins. The young crowd gathered around blackjack and craps tables, enjoying spending their pseudo money to earn chances at prizes.

Dallas CASA Young Professionals is an auxiliary support group of Dallas CASA open to young people between the ages of 21 and 40. The group raises critical funds for and awareness about Dallas CASA, which recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to serve as advocates for children.

(Photos by James Coreas, Rosanne Lewis, and Andy Williams)