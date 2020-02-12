Scots Suffer Road Loss Against Lions

The Highland Park boys continued their rollercoaster ride through the early portion of the District 11-5A schedule on Tuesday with a 2-1 road loss to Carrollton R.L. Turner.

The Scots (10-3-2, 3-2) previously earned a thrilling 2-1 victory over Carrollton Creekview on Feb. 7 at Highlander Stadium, where Patrick Krejs scored both goals in the win.

On the girls side, HP continued its district dominance with an 11-0 home win over R.L. Turner on Tuesday, behind four goals by Presley Echols and three from Megan O’Neal. Also scoring for the Lady Scots (12-2, 5-0) were Ellen Wolfe, Hattie Patterson, Sydney Cox, and Anna Walker.

HP has outscored its 11-5A opponents by a combined margin of 44-1 thus far. Its closest contest was a 4-0 shutout of Carrollton Creekview on Feb. 7.

Next up, both HP squads will face Thomas Jefferson on Friday, with the girls playing at home and the boys at Franklin Stadium on the Hillcrest High School campus.