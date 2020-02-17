Custom Socks Help Foot Bills at Vogel Alcove

Vogel Alcove, an early childhood education and parent opportunity center working to break the cycle of poverty for homeless children and their families in Dallas, has partnered with premium dress sock company DeadSoxy in creating three unique, custom sock designs to represent and benefit the nonprofit.

The designs originated as a contest for children at Vogel Alcove to design a custom sock and craft a story of why the design was created. The winning socks are produced and sold by DeadSoxy and 50% of all profits from the socks are directly donated to Vogel Alcove’s programs and services.

The efforts of DeadSoxy also help educate a new audience to the mission and services of Vogel Alcove.

Vogel Alcove provides educational, developmental and therapeutic services to children and families affected by homelessness. Using its “Two-Generational” approach to solving homelessness, services are provided to client families through the early childhood education program and Parent Opportunity Department. All of these services are provided for free, in a safe and nurturing school environment, in which the families can learn and grow together.

DeadSoxy’s founder, Jason Simmons, helped design a contest in which all of the school-age kids would participate in a project to design a sock and write a story about their design. More than 20 designs were drawn and submitted and whittled down to a top 5.

A voting contest was created and the top three designs were then digitized by the DeadSoxy team and developed.

The three winners were:

Fox and Sprinkles – “I wanted to be creative and make sprinkles rain from the sky, and I like it because the fox’s name is Sprinkles. Real life is cool, but kind of boring. On my sock there’s a world where it rains sprinkles. Sprinkles go on cupcakes and cakes, and sprinkles are a treat. I wanted my sock to be a treat.” – Janessa, Age 7. Musical Notes – “I just really love music!! That’s all!!” (laughing hysterically) – Julius, Age 12 Superhero – “This is a kid superhero, who is actually standing on the ground. But, in his mind, he’s flying in the clouds. Superheroes don’t have to have special powers, they just have to help people. Like people who save a cat, or people who are policemen, or just being kind to others.” – AnaLaura, Age 12

The socks are available for purchase through the DeadSoxy website, with 50% of the proceeds going Vogel Alcove.

The socks retail for $20. To purchase, click here.