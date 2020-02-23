Echols Setting New Goals for Lady Scots

Presley Echols is the most prolific goal scorer in Highland Park High School soccer history.

The Lady Scots senior scored twice during a 12-0 thrashing of Carrollton Newman Smith on Friday to give her a remarkable 147 goals — and counting — in her four-year varsity career.

Echols tied the previous school record of 145 when she netted a pair of goals in a 5-0 win over Woodrow Wilson on Feb. 18. She has 34 goals in 17 games this season for the Lady Scots (15-2, 8-0).

HP has won its first eight games in District 11-5A play by a combined margin of 72-1. Echols has 27 of those goals, and she’s scored multiple times in every one of the Lady Scots’ 10 consecutive victories.

She’s certainly not the only weapon for the dynamic HP offense. Megan O’Neal and Maja Davison tallied four goals apiece in the Newman Smith victory. The Lady Scots, the defending Class 5A state champion, will continue their march toward a league title with a home game against Conrad on Tuesday.