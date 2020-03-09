DMA Partners with Van Gogh Museum for Olive Grove Exhibition

Dallas Museum of Art has partnered with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to host the first exhibition dedicated to Van Gogh’s Olive Grove Series, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves, opening 2021.

Along with Van Gogh’s expressive paintings of olive trees that he crafted in 1889 at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, the exhibition will explore new discoveries about his artistic techniques, materials, and palette through collaborative conservation and scientific research.

“Through world-class exhibitions such as this one, as well as the scholarship behind them, the DMA continues to uncover new insights on even the most time-honored artists for our communities and the art world more broadly.” -Agustín Arteaga, DMA Director

The exhibition is co-curated by Nicole R. Myers at the DMA and Nienke Bakker at the Van Gogh Museum.

“These fascinating paintings clearly held an important place for Van Gogh within his oeuvre, making it that much more surprising that they had not yet been the subject of a dedicated study and exhibition,” said Myers and Bakker.

Van Gogh and the Olive Groves will premiere at the Van Gogh Museum from June 25, 2021 through September 12, 2021 and then travel to Dallas from October 17, 2021 through February 6, 2022.