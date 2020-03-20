NorthPark Closing, Some Restaurants To Offer Take-Out, Delivery

NorthPark Center management is closing the mall to the public beginning at 5 p.m. March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott followed Dallas County and the city of Dallas March 19 in issuing an order limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and limiting restaurants and bars to drive-through, pickup, or delivery service statewide.

Some of the restaurants at NorthPark are offering take-out and delivery.

“We embrace the fact that NorthPark Center plays a vital role in bringing people together. We look forward to fulfilling that role again very soon,” a statement on NorthPark’s website reads. “In the meantime, we admire and respect the important work being done by so many to protect us during this critical time. We must all do our part in caring for each other and protecting our neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.”