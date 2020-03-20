Friday, March 20, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Shopping Center | NorthPark Center: Consistently ranked among the top five shopping destinations in the United States, NorthPark has defined retail in the Southwest since its opening in 1965.
Coronavirus Park Cities Preston Hollow 

NorthPark Closing, Some Restaurants To Offer Take-Out, Delivery

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

NorthPark Center management is closing the mall to the public beginning at 5 p.m. March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott followed Dallas County and the city of Dallas March 19 in issuing an order limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and limiting restaurants and bars to drive-through, pickup, or delivery service statewide.

Some of the restaurants at NorthPark are offering take-out and delivery.

“We embrace the fact that NorthPark Center plays a vital role in bringing people together. We look forward to fulfilling that role again very soon,” a statement on NorthPark’s website reads. “In the meantime, we admire and respect the important work being done by so many to protect us during this critical time. We must all do our part in caring for each other and protecting our neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.”

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

NorthPark Center presents ArtROCKS! featuring Louise Bourgeois

Bianca R. Montes 0

Crime Reports Dec. 11 – 17

Bianca R. Montes 0

9 Things to Do Around the Park Cities This September

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *