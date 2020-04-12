Dallas County Reports 79 More COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services April 12 reported 79 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in the county to 1,723, as well as four additional deaths, marking 31 total COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The latest deaths include a 60-something-year-old Garland woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility, a 90-something-year-old Richardson man who was also a resident of a long-term care facility, an 80-something-year-old Dallas man who was also a resident of a long-term care facility, and a 60-something-year-old Dallas man, county officials say. All reportedly had additional underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in area hospitals.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition, officials say. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to the county.

“Our hearts go out to all who are suffering during this Passover, Easter and as many look forward to Ramadan. This year, these holidays are experienced differently but that doesn’t mean they need be less special. All suffering has a beginning, a middle and an end. Don’t get overwhelmed by the middle. Make good choices. Follow #SaferAtHome and together we will #FlattenTheCurve and save lives. May you and yours have a very meaningful Passover, Easter or Ramadan,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

