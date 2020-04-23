GALLERY: Planned Parenthood Luncheon

On March 6 the Planned Parenthood Annual Dallas Awards Luncheon at The Hilton Anatole Hotel was a strong show of community support from leaders in government and philanthropy.

Among the 1,000 guests who came to support the organization celebrating over 85 years of serving Texas families were US Congressman Colin Allred; Texas State Representatives: Lorraine Birabil,Rhetta Andrews Bowers, Julie Johnson, Terry Meza, Victoria Neave, Toni Rose, Chris Turner and John Turner; Dallas County Commissioners: Teresa Daniel and Elba Garcia: and Dallas City Council Member Omar Navaez. Ron and Matrice Kirk were also in the audience, as was Wendy Davis.

The Perot family joined in to celebrate Suzanne Perot McGee’s being honored with the Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award. Local equal justice advocate Cynthia Wallace was named Volunteer of the Year. Respected journalist and producer Soledad O’Brien was the keynote speaker. A performance by the Voices of Light Gospel Choir had guests (including Wendy Davis) on their feet to “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now”.

Headington Companies was presenting sponsor of the Planned Parenthood Annual Dallas Awards Luncheon. Jennifer Karol and Kara Goss co-chaired the event that raised over $ 1.3 million for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. All dollars support the patients who count on Planned Parenthood’s health and educational services.

