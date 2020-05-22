Friday, May 22, 2020

HPISD Online Summer School Registration Open

Registration for summer school in Highland Park ISD, which will be online, is open.

The last day to register for courses in Family Access in Skyward will be June 3. The first day of classes will be June 4 online. Payment is due at the time of registration. No cash will be accepted.

Only students who are classified as freshmen or above for the fall semester immediately following summer school are eligible to attend Highland Park High School Summer School. Prior to starting a summer school course at HPHS, a student must contact their counselor with any questions prior to registering for a summer school course. See the counseling website for information related to summer courses offered outside of HPISD.  

Students can’t miss more than one day of their enrolled course or they will be administratively withdrawn immediately and no refunds will be given.

Students will virtually check in with their teacher each day and attendance will be monitored by student progress.

