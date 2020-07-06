Monday, July 6, 2020

Park Cities Crime Reports June 29-July 6

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNWELCOME GUEST

A scoundrel looked over a fence in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue into a backyard where residents were having a get-together, broke the top panel of the fence at one point, and left the scene around 9:40 p.m. July 4.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

How easy was it for a thief to swipe two paint sprayers, and food, from a work van parked in the 4400 block of Versailles Avenue between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.? The van was unlocked.

30 Tuesday

Officers found a Chevrolet Silverado that’d been reported stolen parked in the 3400 block of Gillon Avenue at 4:10 a.m.

Lock your car: A thief grabbed a nylon bag containing $200 from the console of a Lexus SUV that was left unlocked in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue at 4:22 a.m.

1 Wednesday

A thief grabbed a backpack containing an iPad and AirPods from a Range Rover parked at Highland Park Village between 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

2 Thursday

A burglar broke into a Ford F250 in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue, shattering the rear passenger window and damaging the front passenger window, and grabbed a wallet containing a driver’s license, two Pegasus debit cards, one credit card, an Exxon gas card, a Shell gas card, and the center console tray containing about $10 in loose change between 12:01 and 7:25 a.m.

6 Monday

A thief snagged a backpack containing a laptop, an iPad, headphones, and a calculator from the trunk of an Audi sedan parked in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

Arrested at 3:20 a.m.: A 34-year-old man accused of unlawful restraint in the 4100 block of Travis Street.

Arrested at 9:39 p.m.: A 35-year-old man in the 6700 block of Preston Road for a warrant.

30 Tuesday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a garage in the 4200 block of Colgate Avenue and grab tools and lawn equipment at 11:02 a.m.? The garage was left open.

A crook used the information of a woman from the 4100 block of Hyer Avenue to make a transaction. The incident was reported at 11:03 a.m.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 6:15 a.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

3 Friday

A thief took two bicycles from the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

4 Saturday

A shoplifter took $400 worth of items from a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane around 7:37 p.m.

5 Sunday

Don’t forget the keys: A thief drove off in an Audi that’d been left unlocked in the 2700 block of Amherst Street with the key fob inside at 9:08  a.m.

A crook fraudulently got into an email and social media account belonging to a woman in the 3400 block of Colgate Avenue using her information. The incident was reported at 4:33 p.m.

A thief grabbed a tile saw left on a porch in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue around 5:03 p.m.

