July 4 Competition Results Are In

The results are in for the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ patriotic yard decorating competition, the children’s art competition, and spirit of service award.

“This morning, all of the Park Cities Rotarians would usually be up early, dressed in our blue shirts and straw hats and positioned along the parade route or at Goar Park, and you and your family would usually be dressed in red, white, and blue seated in your lawn chairs along the parade route, visiting with neighbors, your kids at the ready for candy tossed from the floats, all waiting for the firetruck siren to alert you the parade is on its way, but there’s nothing usual about 2020,” Rotary Club of Park Cities President Barb Jeffries said during a July 4 broadcast. “That didn’t stop the Rotary Club or the Park Cities community from rallying together to continue the tradition of celebrating our national holiday.”

The People’s Pick winner, as judged by voters on our website, and the winner of the top prize as selected by the Rotary Club was 3745 Stanford Avenue, the home of the Cochran family.

The second-place winner was 4224 San Carlos Drive, the home of the McGonigle family, and the third-place winner was 3541 Caruth Boulevard, the home of the Skinner family, and the best block award went to the 2900 block of Daniel Avenue.

The Spirit of Service award went to the Highland Park ISD Lady Scots Track/Field and Cross Country team, which raised $4,000 for the North Texas Food Bank.

Children showed off their creativity via a patriotic yard decorating competition.

The winner in the six years of age and under age group was Eleanor M., Harrison and Colette M. took second place, and Harper W. took third place.

Mateo C. was the winner in the 7-12 age group, Rebecca M. took second place, and John C. took third place.

In the 13-18 age group, Lydia E. took the top prize.

The Rotary Club’s July 4 broadcast also featured a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” by Karen Shirley of the Highland Park High School Lads and Lassies, and an interview with Grand Marshals Jim and Laurie Hitzelberger, who will also be Grand Marshals next year.