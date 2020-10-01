Take Our October 2020 People-Powered Election Survey

The first one had a clear Republican lead. The second was much closer, with many seats narrowly flipping to Democrat. What will our October People-Powered Election Survey reveal?

Now is your chance to respond and weigh in. Roughly 200 have responded on average to our surveys so far. Think that’s not enough? Share the survey with friends and family.

Make sure your voice is counted this time – sign up for our People Perks newsletter list to get our surveys (and other offers) in your email inbox, or simply email online@peoplenewspapers.com if you’d like to get our exit survey on Election Day.

We are reporting each month’s results in the September, October, and November issues of Preston Hollow People and Park Cities People, as well as online at PeopleNewspapers.com. This isn’t meant to be a scientific poll, but rather a snapshot of how your neighbors feel about the upcoming election.

And, as always, if you have something important to say, please consider penning a letter to the editor – we love hearing from our readers.

Ready to take the survey? Click here. Want to see our election coverage so far? Click here.