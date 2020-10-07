HP Sweeps Greenville in 13-5A Opener

Returning to the court for the first time in almost two weeks, Highland Park didn’t show any rust on Tuesday.

In their District 13-5A opener, the Lady Scots swept Greenville on the road, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 to secure their first victory since Sept. 18 and their first win away from home this season.

After postponing two matches as a precaution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, HP is playing its first six district matches in a span of 11 days. The Lady Scots (2-5, 1-0) will host Crandall on Friday, then travel to Royse City on Saturday.