People Newspapers

Highland Park started the District 13-5A schedule by topping Greenville on Tuesday. The Lady Scots will host Crandall on Friday. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
HP Sweeps Greenville in 13-5A Opener

Returning to the court for the first time in almost two weeks, Highland Park didn’t show any rust on Tuesday.

In their District 13-5A opener, the Lady Scots swept Greenville on the road, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 to secure their first victory since Sept. 18 and their first win away from home this season.

After postponing two matches as a precaution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, HP is playing its first six district matches in a span of 11 days. The Lady Scots (2-5, 1-0) will host Crandall on Friday, then travel to Royse City on Saturday.

