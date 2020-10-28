Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Photo courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
Lucky’s Hot Chicken Coming To The Park Cities

Rachel Snyder

Lucky’s Hot Chicken will soon offer Nashville Hot Chicken in the Park Cities.

The brand’s second location will open late this year in the 2,000-square-foot former home of Digg’s Taco Shop at 6309 Hillcrest Ave.

Photo by @TheDallasYum

The new location will introduce a first for the concept – boozy frozen cocktails.

The original Lucky’s Hot Chicken at 4505 Gaston Ave. opened in late September . It’s housed in the mid-century building where restaurant mogul Norman Brinker opened his first concept, Brink’s Restaurant. Lucky’s Hot Chicken in East Dallas is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily. 

Vandelay Hospitality Group’s in-house design team will incorporate many of the same elements from the East Dallas location, including diner-culture elements like red and white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 1960’s-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures. 

The Park Cities location will also offer a walk-up window, perfect for curbside pick-up.

