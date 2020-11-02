Upcoming Events

Editor’s Note: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put plans for many events in flux. Check before attending.

NOV.

2nd 36th annual CARE (Virtual) Breakfast, benefiting CARE Dallas, 8 a.m., care-dallas.org.

4th Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Fashion Notes Designer Award Luncheon and Style Show benefiting the Dallas Symphony Association 11 a.m., Fairmont Dallas.

5th Happy Hour Virtual Benefit: Dallas On the Move Reimagined, benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 5:30 p.m., e.givesmart.com/events/ibH.

Virtual Fund a Cure Luncheon benefiting JDRF at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit jdrf.org.

6th Ninth annual Night of Champions Virtual Dinner benefiting Crohn’s & Colitis, 7:30 p.m., crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

11th The Hiett Prize in the Humanities Award Online Gala, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., dallasinstitute.org/hiett/

Magician Justin Flom will perform

during Dallas CASA’s virtual 40th. Click here to read more.

13th Virtual Greater Dallas AFP National Philanthropy Day Luncheon, afpdallas.org.

15th Virtual 40th Anniversary Celebration, benefiting Dallas CASA, from 6-7 p.m., dallascasa.org.

17th A Writer’s Garden Literary Virtual Symposium and Luncheon benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., womenscouncildallasarboretum.org.

DEC.

2nd Crystal Charity Ball, online luxury silent auction and contribution ticket drawing benefiting children’s charities in Dallas County, crystalcharityball.org/

19th Christmas In the Park, sponsored by the S.M. Wright Foundation, 8:30 a.m., Fair Park. christmasatfairpark.com/

JAN.

21st National Council of Jewish Women Greater Dallas 108th Birthday Luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Westin Galleria Dallas,www.ncjwdallas.org

30th Big Climb Dallas benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Bank of America Plaza. lls.org/

FEB.

11th Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, lls.org/

27th Grow the Grove, benefiting Cristo Rey Dallas, Perot Museum of Nature and Science. More details to come, cristoreydallas.org

MARCH

1st Art In Bloom benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art’s exhibition and education programs and the DMA League’s Floral Endowment Fund, dma.org

4th Legacy Award Dinner, supporting The Cooper Institute’s youth programs, cooperinstitute.org

26th RECESS! Benefiting Dallas Afterschool. View more information online, dallasafterschool.org

Dallas Symphony Orchestra League

Presentation Ball

APRIL

10th Art Ball benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art. View more information online, dma.org

15th Mad Hatter’s Tea. More details to come, womenscouncildallasarboretum.org

17th Nasher Prize Award Gala, 7 p.m., www.nashersculpturecenter.org

24th Art for Advocacy benefiting Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, dcac.org

JUNE

12th Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball, dallassymphonyleague.com

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.