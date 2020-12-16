Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 7 –13

PHOTO: Warner Bros.

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ‘YOU’LL SHOOT YOUR EYE OUT, KID!’

Found at 11:49 a.m. Dec. 9: an “abandoned” BB gun at apartments in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

8 Tuesday

No reporting time was provided for a theft from a lawn service company outside a home in the 8500 block of Lakemont Drive.

Stolen just before 2:10 p.m.: a Carrolton man’s vehicle outside a home in the 6900 block of Baxtershire Drive.

Before 4:54 p.m., one massive jerk of a motorist fled instead of taking responsibility after striking a 69-year-old woman’s vehicle at The Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Before 8:10 p.m., two armed robbers struck the AT&T store in the 5500 block of West Lovers Lane and took a 38-year-old Farmer’s Branch man’s vehicle at gunpoint.

9 Wednesday

No reporting time was provided for thefts at Preston Center and the Tom Thumb at Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

Reported at 7:06 p.m. by a 48-year-old woman from the 10700 block of Villager Road: A reckless motorist damaged her vehicle.

Arrested at 11:39 p.m.: a man, age not provided, who was accused of driving drunk in the 6400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

10 Thursday

No reporting time was provided for two thefts at Inwood Village, one a purse snatched at Trader Joes, the other at Ulta Beauty. Nor was a reporting time available for vandalism at the Redeemers Child Care Center in the 8500 block of Craighill Avenue.

Reported at 12:13 p.m.: shoplifting at the Texaco at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

Reported at 6 p.m.: An 80-year-old man visited a home in the 6000 block of Aberdeen Avenue where he was threatened by an acquaintance and struck in the head with a bed remote.

11 Friday

Before 2:40 a.m., a burglar took the contents of a 33-year-old man’s vehicle outside his home in the 5700 block of Berkshire Lane.

Arrested at 2:40 a.m.: a 40-year-old man, suspected of burglary of a motor vehicle, and accused of possessing drug paraphernalia and running on foot from officers during a traffic stop in the 10200 block of Hollow Way Road.

An early riser dodged a lodging bill by fleeing the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities on Luther Lane before 4:12 a.m. without paying for the hotel room.

No reporting time was provided for shoplifting at Walgreens on Northwest Highway and Lemmon Avenue.

Before 1:55 p.m., an opportunistic prowler rummaged through a 43-year-old man’s vehicle outside a home in the 10300 block of Woodford Drive but apparently didn’t find anything worth stealing.

Before 4:18 p.m., a porch pirate stole a 56-year-old woman’s package at her home in the 7400 block of Woodthrush Drive.

Arrested at 4:45 p.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of shoplifting at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road, near Forest Lane.

Before 5:12 p.m., a prowler entered a 33-year-old woman’s home in the 10000 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Someone may just have to remain ugly after getting a criminal trespassing warning at 5:34 p.m. for being unwelcomed at Beauty Time Salon at Preston Forest Square.

Arrested at 11:01 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of giving false information to officers and burglarizing a 43-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 5700 block of Harvest Hill Road.

12 Saturday

No reporting time was provided for thefts at homes in the 6400 block of Pemberton Drive and the 5700 block of Glen Falls Lane.

13 Sunday

Arrested at 12:49 a.m.: a man, age not provided, who was stopped for speeding and accused of driving while license suspended in the 5300 block of LBJ Freeway.

No reporting time was provided for a theft at Butterfield Gourmet at Preston Road and Walnut Hill Lane.

Before 1:25 p.m., a burglar kicked in the back door to steal from a home in the 6900 block of Meadowbriar Lane.

Before 5:35 p.m., shoplifters snagged merchandise from DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Preston Center.