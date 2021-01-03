Best of 2020: Love in the Time of Social Distancing

The pandemic canceled, postponed, or altered many a couple’s wedding plans this year, and in May we introduced you to one couple who was faced with just that issue.

Newlyweds Houston and Jade Holmes couldn’t have guessed that after scrapping their initial plans for a big wedding at the Dallas Country Club because of the COVID-19 pandemic that a much smaller ceremony and makeshift parade of cars of well-wishers would lead to a nationwide audience viewing their celebration.

“It was so early in the pandemic, but this story was just so hopeful, so joyous,” a reader said.

“I enjoyed this story because it is extremely relevant to our current situation with the coronavirus,” said marketing and digital production manager Imani Chet Lytle. “Everyone is having to readjust their lives due to the virus, but this story shows that there are ways to keep to traditions – even during a deadline virus outbreak.”

