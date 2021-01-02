Best of 2020: Park Cities’ All-Girls Boy Scout Troop

Six months after joining Pack 1899, the first Cub Scout troop in Park Cities to accept girls, Tiggy Tan, Olivia Slaughter, Eisley Mann, Montana Wulff, Zoe Lawyer, Lily Paschall, Penelope Peck, and Maggie Gordon achieved the highest Cub rank, Arrow of Light. The milestone marked their transition into Boy Scouts.

Intern Dahlia Faheid talked to the girls who opted to join the Boy Scouts, now called Scouts BSA, after the organization began accepting girls in February 2019.

That story made People Newspapers editor William Taylor’s list of picks for Best of 2020.

“Want to understand better why girls might want to join the Boy Scouts, instead of the Girl Scouts? This story provides an answer,” he said.

