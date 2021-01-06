Thursday, January 7, 2021

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BRAKING BAD

Before 7:50 p.m. Jan. 2, a nuisance stole the taillights off a 55-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 91000 block of Rockbrook Drive.

29 Tuesday

Reported at 4:01 a.m.: A would-be vehicle burglar damaged a 55-year-old man’s property at a home in the 6600 block of Northwood Road.

Before 7:55 a.m., a scoundrel stole from a 77-year-old woman at a home in the 4700 block of Hallmark Drive.

Online reports didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 4900 block of Forest Bend Road.

Before 12:16 p.m., a crooked customer attempted to cash stolen checks at Inwood National Bank at Inwood Road and Newmore Avenue using stolen IDs and debit cards.

Before 12:27 p.m., a bully verbally threatened a 62-year-old man near a home in the 5100 block of Elsby Avenue.

Stolen before 10:18 p.m.: a Garland woman’s pickup truck at NorthPark Center. Another vehicle was reported stolen at 8:51 p.m.

30 Wednesday

The careless motorist who collided with an Oncor utility poll before 12:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Walnut Hill Lane fled the scene

Online records didn’t provide a reporting time for a theft from a woman at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 8:42 p.m.: a Shreveport, Louisiana man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

31 Thursday

Online records didn’t provide a reporting time for a theft from an unidentified store at NorthPark Center.

Before 1:56 p.m., a rude motorist fled after a wreck in the 5400 block of Forest Lane.

Reported at 3:41 p.m.: a theft from Zales at NorthPark Center.

A 64-year-old Irving man went to NorthPark Center and by 7:05 p.m. his vehicle was gone.

1 Friday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a woman in the Preston Forest Square parking lot.

2 Saturday

Found during a 2:17 a.m. traffic stop in the 5800 block of Royal Lane: 2 ounces of marijuana. Not reported: any kind of arrest.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 4800 block of Forest Lane.

Before 4:33 p.m., a weasel of a motorist drove off after a wreck with a 49-year-old woman in the 11600 block of Preston Road.

3 Sunday

Reported at 9:50 a.m.: An intruder on Jan. 2 entered a 63-year-old man’s home in the 11300 block of Park Central Place.

Burglarized overnight before 9:59 a.m.: a 52-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6500 block of Pemberton Drive.

Before 4:19 p.m., an irresponsible motorist fled after damaging Brinker International’s property in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Plaza Drive.

Before 9:03 p.m., a vandal smashed the window of the 7-Eleven on Forest Lane near Central Expressway.

