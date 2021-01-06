Some Candidates Make Early Moves for Dallas City Council Race

A few days in to the new year, and it’s still anybody’s guess what the ballot for Dallas City Council seats will look like come May 1

Prospective candidates for the Dallas City Council May election can begin filing on Jan. 13, and have until Feb. 12. The same time frame also applies to candidates for the Dallas ISD board of trustees, where we will be following the District 1 seat held by Edwin Flores.

Just because filing doesn’t officially start until Jan. 13, doesn’t mean that there aren’t early indicators of who may run in at least two of the three city council districts People Newspapers covers, however.

Both District 11 and 13 seats are wide open – Lee Kleinman and Jennifer Staubach Gates are term-limited. In District 11, so far two have indicated they will run by filing their campaign treasurer paperwork with the city – Jaynie Schultz, who has served as Kleinman’s pick for the city plan commission, and Hosanna Yemiru, who as recently as last February was a student at the University of Texas at Dallas and had managed a state house race in Dallas.

District 13, so far, has no candidates.

District 6 will see incumbent Omar Narvaez running against local minister Earl D. Thomas.

Voters could begin applying for a ballot to vote by mail on Jan. 1, and have until April 20. The last day to register to vote and be eligible to take part in the May municipal elections is April 1. Early voting will begin April 29.