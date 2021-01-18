Party Hopping

‘Real talk’ for Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas raised more than $464,000 with its 16th annual Women of Distinction Luncheon presented virtually by AT&T on Oct. 30.

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall received the Lifetime Achievement Award, announced a gift of $150,000 from the Mavs, and sat down with Woman of Distinction honorees Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business, and Alice Rodriguez, managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co. for “real talk.” They discussed the challenges and opportunities that come with being a girl and how Girl Scouts helps girls succeed.

Other honorees included Erle Nye, chairman emeritus of TXU, as Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout, and Young Women of Distinction Elina Dickens and Abigail Simon.

Sumayya Khatib and Yasmeen Tadia at Maserati Dallas Ladies

Luncheon (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)

Style-setting women

Maserati Dallas, an Avondale Dealership, partnered with Perricone MD and Nordstrom Northpark to host style-forward women for an Oct. 23 fashion show, luncheon, and master class on skincare and makeup.

Guests enjoyed a festive fall lunch sponsored by Garry Phillips and Perricone MD, a gift bag with full-size Cold Plasma Plus, and a Nordstrom’s $100 shopping spree.

Building their dreams

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity took its signature Dream Builders Luncheon virtual for the first time on Nov. 12, drawing 242 viewers on YouTube and 722 on dallasareahabitat.org while raising more than $152,000.

“I was taught as a young kid from my mom to always give back to those who need a little bit extra,” said Marty Turco, president of the Dallas Stars Foundation and Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Julio and Angelica Pacheco (Photo: Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity)

Recipients of that extra generosity spoke about what a difference it makes.

“If someone sees that someone in their family… is buying a house and gone through this program, it just makes it seem obtainable,” said Angelica Pacheco, a Habitat homeowner. “If we can do it, they can also do it too.”

Paving a bright future

The H100 Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation on Nov. 17 announced $125,000 in grants for 23 North Texas nonprofits serving the needs of Hispanic women and girls in low-and moderate-income communities.

Linda Valdez-Thompson, Cris Zertuche-Wong, and Patricia Rodriguez Christian.

(Photo: Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation)

“We know that the path out of poverty and despair is through empowerment and education,” said Patricia Rodriguez Christian, co-chair of the circle established in 2019 by the Hispanic 100 Network. “At the H100 Latina Giving Circle, we are helping to pave the way to a brighter future.”

Fore! Family Compass

Golf played in September provided a big check to Family Compass in mid-October.

About 125 golfers and 28 companies participated on Sept. 21 at the eighth annual Charitable Golf Tournament.

On Oct. 15, the Rosewood Corporation gave about $30,000 for child abuse prevention.

“As more and more families struggle with new burdens and stress during the pandemic, our organization has become a front-line defense against abuse and neglect,” Family Compass CEO Ona Foster said. “These funds will allow us to immediately provide support and our core services to struggling families, which is critical because prevention is the first step to changing a child’s life forever.”

FROM LEFT: Sherrie McAden, Brenna Barr, Sinead Soesbe, John Dziminski, Tony Grimes, Ona Foster, Erica

Procter, Lynn Fisher, and Lannie Johansen. (Photo: Courtesy The Rosewood Corporation)

