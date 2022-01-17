Monday, January 17, 2022

PHOTOS: Amazon
Amazon May Be Planning a Galleria Store

According to paperwork filed with the State of Texas, Amazon may be planning a store in the Galleria — but what kind of store is still up for guesses.

The Dallas Morning News reported last week that the e-retail giant’s documentation indicates the company is planning to build a 4,500 square foot store, at a cost of $546,000.

However, what version of the current array of Amazon stores is not indicated — it could be an Amazon bookstore (there are only two so far in Texas), an Amazon 4-Star (found in Stonebriar Mall in Frisco), or an Amazon Go — which is found in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and New York.

