Anne Reeves Carrozza passed away on January 27, 2021. She was born on April 27, 1925, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Ollie Mae Keaton and George M. Reeves, Sr. but was raised in Vinita, Oklahoma, where she graduated as Valedictorian of her high school class. Anne attended the University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music.

Following graduation, Anne moved to New York City and worked for Pan American World Airways for ten years. Anne was in charge of the Executive Desk, which provided reservations exclusively to Chairman Juan Trippe’s friends and celebrities. Her supervisor was Prescott S. Bush, Jr. (elder brother of President George H.W. Bush and uncle of President George W. Bush). She met her husband Vincent on a blind date ice skating in Central Park 70 years ago in New York City. Later, Vincent, who was serving in the military, was transferred to Fairbanks, Alaska, where they stayed for three years before settling in Dallas, Texas.

Anne is survived by her husband Vincent and their two sons, Lynn (Ann) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Bob (Taine) of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter Fay (John) Martin of Harvard, Massachusetts, and five grandchildren: Lauren (Sam) Huffines, Vince Carrozza, Kyle Carrozza, Zack Martin, and Jared Martin. She is also survived by her niece Camie (Blake) Brickhouse and nephew Gig (Lindsay) Reeves and their four children. Anne is preceded in death by her brother George M. Reeves, Jr. (Sally).

Anne was active in the Pi Beta Phi alumnae club, which presented her with the Evelyn Peters Kyle Angel Award. For many years she was a docent at the Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park and President of its league. She was active at the SMU Meadows Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, and the Dallas Woman’s Club.

Anne was known for her big smile and kind demeanor. She never drew attention to herself and enjoyed her regular routine of playing bridge with her friends. Anne loved to travel, spend summers in Santa Fe, and read financial news. She will be deeply missed, and we will remember her calm, upbeat, and steadiness she brought to our lives.

The family wishes to offer special thanks to Clements Hospital and to the caregivers who so lovingly cared for Anne.

Memorials may be made to the Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park or charity of one’s choice.

A private burial will be held.