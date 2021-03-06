Municipalities Still Asking Visitors To Mask Up

While Gov. Greg Abbott is lifting the statewide mask mandate effective Wednesday, local municipalities will continue to ask visitors to city and town buildings to mask up.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Thursday signed a new emergency regulation mandating face coverings inside all city buildings.

The city noted Abbott’s new order does not preclude “businesses or other establishments,” including local governments, from implementing mask requirements in their buildings.

Dallas’ order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. March 10, when the statewide mask mandate expires.

“Masks are one of the most effective tools we have for halting COVID-19’s spread and mutations,” Johnson said. “We have to do all that we can do to get people to wear face coverings while they are around others because masking up saves lives.

“We have made great progress in our fight against COVID-19, and I am excited to return to normalcy. And we will get there. Vaccinations are ramping up, and the end is in sight. But we cannot afford to let down our guard yet.”

Johnson’s also encouraging businesses and other establishments to follow suit by continuing to require their employees, customers, and visitors to wear face coverings for now.

Highland Park will also continue to require visitors to town facilities to mask up.

“The Town’s requirement follows the COVID-19 prevention recommendations of the CDC, Texas Department of State Health Services, and Dallas County Health and Human Services. We look forward to seeing your smiling faces soon. Until then, we ask you to continue to mask up at Town facilities for your and our protection,” a town newsletter read.

Virtual services will remain available as well.

Residents can visit this website for a variety of opportunities for the public to access town personnel and services remotely.

The town’s library has also resumed the option of curbside material pick up.

In-person trials by the Town’s municipal court remain suspended, per State directive, through Thursday, April 1.

The city of University Park will likewise continue to require masks in city facilities like city hall, the Peek Service Center, the library, and the 2525 University Transfer Station.

At city hall, visitors are encouraged to speak with desired staff by phone or by appointment. Public walk-up access to the 911 Call Center remains available day or night.

Access to the Peek Service Center remains limited with visitors encouraged to set appointments with specific staff.

Curbside service is also still available at the University Park Public Library, and the library’s book drop is always open.

The city’s holding virtual court until further notice, and the court window at city hall continues to be staffed.

Other common items may be completed entirely online. To pay a water bill, visit this website, for resident parking passes, visit this website, and to get a library card, visit this website.